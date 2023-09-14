WHITE PLAINS — Dakota “Bubba” Tony Edward Cole Camplin, 21, of White Plains, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 12:24 p.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.
Survivors: parents, Julia and Kenneth Camplin; sister, Katelin (Gregory) Blankenship; and grandparents, Buddy and Wanda Scott and Tony and Rosa Camplin.
Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Concord Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy: Dakota Camplin Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.