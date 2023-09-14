WHITE PLAINS — Dakota “Bubba” Tony Edward Cole Camplin, 21, of White Plains, died Monday, Sept. 11, 2023, at 12:24 p.m. at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville.

Survivors: parents, Julia and Kenneth Camplin; sister, Katelin (Gregory) Blankenship; and grandparents, Buddy and Wanda Scott and Tony and Rosa Camplin.

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, 2023, at Tucker Funeral Home, Central City. Burial: Concord Cemetery, White Plains. Visitation: 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy: Dakota Camplin Memorial Fund, c/o Tucker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 548, Central City, KY 42330 or online at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.

Online condolences may be made at www.tuckerfuneralhomes.com.