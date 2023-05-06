Kenny J. Montgomery, 69, of Madisonville, passed away Thursday, May 4, 2023. He was born July 16, 1953, in Wichita, Kansas to Eska Lange Montgomery and the late Morris Montgomery. He grew up in Mammoth Spring, Arkansas. He was a self-employed master stone mason. Kenny loved hunting and trout fishing. His true passion was his mason work. When people talked to Kenny, they knew that he was a man of God.
Survivors include his wife, Janice Morgan Montgomery; mother, Eska Lange Montgomery; stepson, Jake (Melissa) Taylor of Anton; granddaughter, Zoe Taylor of Sikeston, Missouri; sisters, Becky (Ron) Harper, Dr. Denise (Tommy) Fisher, and Genia (Richard) Frazier, all of Arkansas; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at 7 p.m. at the Crofton Christian Church on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Burial will be in Arkansas at a later date. Visitation will be from 6:30 p.m. until the time of the service Thursday, May 18, 2023, at the church.
Harris Funeral Home was entrusted with care.
The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, you can make a memorial contribution in Kenny’s memory to the charity of your choice or to your local church.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
