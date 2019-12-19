Eugene Anthony Luna, 55, of Madisonville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at his home. Mr. Luna was born April 23, 1964, in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Mr. Luna attended Unity in Christ Church and was a retired cook after 35 years. He enjoyed watching wrestling and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan.
Mr. Luna is survived by his soulmate and forever friend, Rosa Annette "Sweet Pea" Underwood of Madisonville; his wife, Jacqui Luna of Florida; his daughter, Karina Garland of Kissimmee, Florida; his grandson, Jason Garland of Kissimmee, Florida; his sister, Lisa (Larry) Roberts of Warner Robbins, Georgia; two brothers, Fred and Ruben Badial, both of Colorado Springs, Colorado; his nephew, David Roberts of Warner Robbins, Georgia; and his canine companion, Sophia Rose Luna.
Memorial services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Unity in Christ Church with Pastor Brian Richardson officiating. Visitation will be Friday, Dec. 20, from noon until the service time at the church.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude's or the Hopkins County Humane Society.
