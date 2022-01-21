Tommy Chris Kelley, 58, of Berea, KY passed away, Saturday, January 15, 2022, at his residence.
He was born June 22, 1963 in Madisonville, KY to the late Thomas Kelley and Mrs. Anna Gossett Kelley of Hanson, KY.
Tommy worked in construction and was the Chicago Bears number one fan.
He is survived by his mother; his partner, Vicki Clark of Berea; one daughter, Dawn Kelley of Iron Mountain, WI; two sons, Ryan (Dana) Kelley of Green Bay and TC Kelley, and other children; one sister, Eva Kelley of Madisonville and a brother, Marlon Kelley also of Madisonville; and three grandchildren, Zowie and Matheaw Allard of Iron Mountain, and Myles Kelley of Green Bay.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, January 24, 2022, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home — Madisonville Chapel. Burial will follow at East Lawn Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. until the service time at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
