James Glenn Dugger Sr., 62, of White Plains, passed away Thursday, May 20, 2021. A lifelong resident of Hopkins County, he was born Oct. 2, 1958, in Madisonville to the late James Allen Dugger and Glenda Joan Dugger of Mortons Gap.
Mr. Dugger was a good husband, father and grandfather. He was the deacon of New Lakeside General Baptist Church in Mortons Gap, and he had retired from Cavanaugh Pools after 30 years, where he had worked as a technician.
In addition to his mother, Mr. Dugger is survived by his wife, Vickie Dugger of White Plains; his son, Jay Dugger and his wife, Jennifer, of White Plains; one brother, Robert Dugger of Jacksonville, Florida; three sisters, Sherry Pierce, Rachel Adams and Ruth Tomes, all of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Chole Dugger, Ashdyn Dugger and Jase Dugger; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 2 p.m. Sunday at New Lakeside Church in Mortons Gap with Bro. Terry Barnes officiating. Burial will follow at Salem Cemetery in Mortons Gap. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to service time Sunday at the church.
Pallbearers will be BJ Cates, Chris Barnes, Chris Cavanaugh, Jacob Stanley, Jeremy Cavanaugh and Shane Cavanaugh.
The family requests that all food be brought to New Lakeside Church in Mortons Gap.
Reid Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
