Elease Betar Kinney, 56, of Madisonville, passed away Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at Madisonville Health and Rehabilitation. She was born May 1, 1964, in Madisonville to the late Alleen Cunningham Betar and Elias Betar. Elease worked at Carhartt. She was of the Pentecostal faith.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Charles Betar and Gaylon Betar.
Survivors include her sons, Lawrence Kinney and Brandon (Ashley) Kinney, both of Madisonville, and Aaron Kinney of Lexington; granddaughters Autumn Kinney and Lilyann Kinney, both of Madisonville; and her grandson, Gage Kinney of Madisonville.
The service will be 2 p.m. Sunday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Pastor Gene Rickard officiating. Burial to follow at Grapevine Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be from noon until the funeral hour Sunday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Larry Kinney, Brandon Kinney, Aaron Kinney, Gage Kinney, Josh Betar and Craig Davenport.
Condolences may be made online to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
