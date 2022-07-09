Stephen Hugh Johnston, 75, of Madisonville, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022, at Saint Vincent Hospital in Evansville, Indiana.
He was born in Dalton, January 31, 1947, to the late Clarence and Freda Dempsey Johnston. He was also preceded in death by his brother, William B. Johnston.
Steve worked as a dispatcher at Ligon Landstar, Thomas Heavy Haul, and was the major owner of JAT Transportation, LLC in Madisonville.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Marsha Hopwood Johnston; daughters, Michelle (Ned) Harrison and Stephanie (Joe) Bartosz; don, Thomas Lee (Marlene) Perryman; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be scheduled at a later date at Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society, 2210 Lafoon Trail, Madisonville, KY 42431.
