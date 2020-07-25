Jean S. Massamore, 94, of Dawson Springs, died Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her granddaughter’s residence in Paris, Tennessee.
She graduated from the Memphis College of Art and was employed at Outwood State School in Dawson Springs. She was also the owner and partner in Massamore Tax Services. Jean served on the Board of Directors of the Princeton Art Guild and the Hopkinsville Art Guild in Kentucky and was a founding member of the Dawson Springs Museum & Art Center. She was an elder emeritus, member and Sunday school teacher of First Christian Church of Dawson Springs. She served as the general chairman of the Dawson Springs 1974 Centennial Celebration and the chairperson of First Christian Church 1986 Centennial Celebration. Jean was a member of the Dawson Springs Historic Preservation Commission and the Hopkins County Extension Council. She was an award-winning author, poet, artist and photographer.
Jean was born Oct. 12, 1925, in Beulah, Kentucky, to the late John Alvin Simons and the late Manda Belle Tirey Simons. She was married Oct. 5, 1946, to her husband of 64 years, Richard Lavere Massamore, who preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 2011.
She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Judge David Gordon and Ginger Massamore of Madisonville; two daughters, Jean Ann Appleby of Dawson Springs and the Rev. Jane Ellen Stout of Mansfield, Ohio; seven grandchildren, Lee Anne Teague, James Raymond Farmer, Lori Alyson Bannister, Sarah Elizabeth Thomas, Scott Alan Massamore, Benjamin Graham Stout and Evan Clay Massamore; and 14 great-grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday at the First Christian Church of Dawson Springs, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and concluding with her service at 11 a.m. The Rev. Mike Moschenrose will officiate.
To protect the public from possible COVID-19 infection, the wearing of face masks and the observance of social distancing will be required.
