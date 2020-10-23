Margaret Joyce Gentry Todd, 84, of Madisonville, KY went home to be with Jesus Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital in Henderson, KY.
She was born June 1, 1936 in Webster Co., KY to the late Raymond Virgil Gentry and Catherine Pauline McCormick Gentry. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, James Turner Todd, one grandson, Gary Anthony Todd, II., and several brothers and sisters.
Margaret worked as a child care provider at home as well as nursery care at the First Presbyterian Church for many years. She was very strong in her Christian Faith. She collected porcelain dolls and enjoyed cooking, porch sitting, her rose bushes, and spending time with her kids, grandkids and great grandkids. She also enjoyed taking girls trips with her family and keeping her little buddies throughout the year.
She is survived by two daughters, Brenda (Lance) Millard and Sherri D. Todd, both of Madisonville; two sons, James “Jimmy” (Jennifer) Todd and Gary A.J. Todd, both of Madisonville; grandchildren, Josh Millard, Amanda (Stephen) Chambers, Aaron Todd, and Ashley Todd; great grandchildren, Brylee Todd, McKenzie Kennedy, Alex Chambers, Abby Chambers, Karter Todd, Lanie Chambers, and Asher Petitt; brothers, Lonnie Gentry, Sammy Gentry, Terry Gentry, Raymond Gentry, and Joe Gentry; sisters, Debbie Carroll, Faye Alexander, Gaye White, Evelyn Rivet, and Louise Rickard; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 P.M. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Lon Lorton officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service time on Friday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Josh Millard, Lance Millard, Aaron Todd, Lonnie Gentry, Mark Gentry, Elizabeth Duncan, Stephen Chambers, and Kenny Gentry. Honorary pallbearer will be Scott Massamore and Ronnie Todd.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
