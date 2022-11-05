SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA — Dustin W. Lamb, 35, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, in San Rafael, California. He was born May 23, 1987, in Madisonville to Larry Lamb and Kimberly (DeMoss-Lamb) Phelps. Dustin loved writing and rapping and often shared his love for music with friends and family. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, giving people joy and laughter everywhere he went.
Dustin was known for always opening his heart and his home to everyone he loved; he never met a stranger.
He was a loving father to his daughter, Abbey Lamb, and his stepson, Dominic Landstrom; a precious son to Kimberly (Doug) Phelps and Larry Lamb; husband to Akaya Lamb; brother to Brittany (Brandon) Montz; stepbrother to Angel (HC) Wadlington, Nathan Phelps, and Ricky Phelps; and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
His light and joy will be dearly missed by all.
To honor Dustin, please join us for a Celebration of Life at 6 p.m. Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Pritchetts Chapel in Madisonville, followed by a meal.
