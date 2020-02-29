Rita Adell Smith Bean, 70, of St. Charles, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital. Born Jan. 8, 1950, to the late William and Mary (Franklin) Smith of St. Charles, she attended Gilland Ridge General Baptist Church. She had a deep love and appreciation for her sons and sister.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry Smith and Stanley “Bemish” Smith.
She is survived by her sons, Troy (Lara) Pollard of Sebree and Michael (Rebecca) Pollard of Clay; two grandsons, Damian Pollard and Nathan Pollard; sister Judy (Barry) Merrill of Nortonville; and several nieces and nephews.
Services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Bandy Funeral Home in Nortonville with burial to follow at Gilland Ridge Cemetery in St. Charles. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home.
