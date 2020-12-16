WARRENVILLE, S.C. — Judy Faye Weaver Hopper, 62, of Warrenville, South Carolina, loving wife of Gary W. Hopper and daughter of the late David B. Weaver and the late Dorothy Vinson Weaver, entered into rest at her residence on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
She was born in Madisonville. She was of the Baptist faith. She had worked as a nurse’s aid for many years. She shall be greatly missed by her family and friends.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son, Christopher W. (Lenessa) Hopper; daughters Christina (Wes) Peters and Jennifer (Michael) Jarboe; a sister, Linda (Glenn) Jones; brothers David Wayne (Brenda) Weaver, Bobby (Charlotte) Weaver and Michael (Deborah) Weaver; and nine grandchildren.
A private memorial service will be held. Napier Funeral Home Inc., 315 Main St., Graniteville, S.C. 29829 is in charge of the arrangements. You can visit the online guest register at www.napier
