Delores Hamby, 93, of Mortons Gap, passed away Oct. 19, 2021, at Ridgewood Terrace in Madisonville.
Delores (Dede as many knew her) worked in banking most of her career with the last several years at Fifth Third Bank in Madisonville. She was an enthusiastic supporter of the First Christian Church and most recently a member of the Mortons Gap Christian Church.
Her last several weeks were extremely difficult, but she bravely dealt with them with her usual humor, never failing to make us smile with her clever quips. Special recognition and thanks are offered to Barbara Young and Sheila Puckett who lovingly cared for her on a daily basis during these last few months. Also, thanks to Rusty Moore who faithfully visited and comforted her. Our deep appreciation to Oak Ridge Senior Living for their care and support throughout most of 2021.
She is survived by her daughter, Bonnie Johnson of Mortons Gap (husband Gary); son Gary Hamby of Venice, Florida (wife Cathy); granddaughter Ashley Butler of Prospect (husband Brian); and great-grandson Brady Butler.
She was predeceased in death by her husband Charles; two sisters; and a brother.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and illnesses in our extended family, there will be no visitation or service. A celebration of her life is planned at some future date. She will be buried in a private ceremony at Concord Cemetery in White Plains.
In lieu of food or flowers, we request that donations be made in her name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
