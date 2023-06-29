DAWSON SPRINGS — Doris “Deanie” Littlejohn, 81, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, June 23, 2023, at Dawson Springs Health and Rehabilitation. She retired from the Dawson Springs Housing Authority, and was a member of First Baptist Church in Dawson Springs.
Survivors: daughters, Lisa Littlejohn and Lori Blalock, and sister, Donna Clark.
Service: 2 p.m. Sunday, July 2, 2023, at McNeely Cemetery.
Expressions of sympathy: First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs, 960 Industrial Park Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Ms. Littlejohn’s service will be streamed live on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page following the service. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
