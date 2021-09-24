William Benjamin Thomas, 75, of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at Baptist Health Deaconess in Madisonville. Mr. Thomas was born July 22, 1946, in Hopkins County to the late William Arthur Thomas and Mamie Hyacinth Martin Thomas. He worked for many years and retired with Kentucky Utilities, and he attended the Dunn Missionary Baptist Church.
William Benjamin Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother, James Martin Thomas.
Mr. Thomas is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Kay Thomas of Dawson Springs; one daughter, Starla Kay Thomas of Eastern Kentucky; two sons, William Christopher Thomas (Kimberly) of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, and Brian Thomas (Amie) of Dawson Springs; one sister, Nancy Ann Mathes (William Carmon) of Beulah; six grandchildren, Megan, Brandon, Kevin, Alex, Jordan and Jaxen; and seven great-grandchildren, Shea, Sean, Michelle, Starla, Tucker, Austin and Weston.
Visitation for William Benjamin Thomas will be from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs. The Beulah Masonic Lodge #609 will be providing Masonic rights prior to a private family service to be held later in the afternoon on Sunday. Burial will follow at Dunn Cemetery. The Rev. Steve Rutherford will officiate the service.
Pallbearers include Kenny Long, Rick Long, Jaxen Thomas, Scott Hunter, Dale Mathes and Landon Hunter.
In an effort to deter the spread of COVID-19 and the Delta variant, the family is requesting that face masks be worn and social distancing be observed.
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
