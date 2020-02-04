John Melvin Hicklin passed away Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at his home in Madisonville. Johnny was born July 30, 1942, in a log cabin in Anton. He was the seventh of eight children born to the late Charles and Elsie Offutt Hicklin. He had been a follower of Jesus since the age of 11, when he was saved at a Christian summer camp and baptized in Owen Stinnet’s pond. He served the Lord faithfully for the rest of his life.
Affectionately known as “Coach Hicklin” and “Uncle Johnny” by many, Johnny was a 1960 graduate of Madisonville High School and a 1965 graduate of Western Kentucky University where he was a member of the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. He obtained his graduate degree from Murray State University, and spent his entire career teaching the students of Hopkins County. Mr. Hicklin taught at both Hanson and Madisonville North Hopkins High School, where he taught English and journalism. He also coached four sports at various times, serving as an assistant coach for basketball, football, and baseball, as well as serving as the head golf coach for several years. During his time coaching, he and his teams reached the state tournament in each of these sports. He retired from public education after 32 years and then taught for eight years in both the Christian Heritage and Faith Christian private schools in Hopkins County.
Johnny was a member of First Baptist Church in Madisonville where he was a member of the sanctuary choir and also served as a deacon and former chair of the deacons. He was very active in the church’s “Return to Bethlehem” and was a member of the most recent pastoral search committee. He was especially proud of being a part of the staff development committee which helped call the present Minister of Music to the church.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Tommy Hicklin, Bill Hicklin and Wes Hicklin. Also preceding him in death is his stepmother, Mattie Toombs Hicklin; and a nephew, Charlie Hicklin.
Johnny is survived by the love of his life, his wife, Charlotte Pierson Hicklin, originally from Bowling Green. Johnny and Charlotte united in marriage Feb. 12, 1966, and would have celebrated 54 years together this year.
He is also survived by three sisters and one brother, Wilma Brown and Mary Alice Davis (Johnnie), of Madisonville, Pearl Quinn (Ronnie), of Calhoun and Joseph Hicklin (Reba), of Madisonville. He is also survived by many in-laws and nieces and nephews, who all loved him dearly.
The service to celebrate Johnny’s life will be held at noon on Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Dr. Kevin Maples and Dr. Joe Leonard officiating. Burial will follow at Hicklin Cemetery in Anton. The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the funeral hour Tuesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Steve Ashby, J.C. Major, Danny Jones, Bruce Jones, Gary Scott and Gary Bowles.
Memorial contributions may be made in Johnny’s memory to First Baptist Church in Madisonville or the Door of Hope.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
