Cleda Kay Barber, 66 of Benton, KY formerly of Slaughters, KY passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Ray and Kay Eckstein Hospice Center in Paducah, KY.
She was born March 3, 1955 in Hopkins Co. to the late Bobby and Edna Grace Newton. She was also preceded in death by her granddaughter, Sophie Rain Fambrough.
Cleda enjoyed arts and crafts and gardening. She loved riding around in golf carts and spending time at the lake with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Doug Barber; two daughters, Brenda (Harold) Fowler of Hanson, KY and Dusty (Allen) Fambrough of Slaughters, KY; one sister, Debbie (Donnie) Cardwell of Dixon, KY; two brothers, James Newton of Dixon and Ronnie (Ann) Newton of Slaughters; five grandchildren, Megan Fambrough, Ralynn Fambrough, Reece Fambrough, Audrey (Jonah) Price, and Amanda Fowler; and one great grandson, Jaxon.
Visitation will be Monday, April 5, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Barnett-Strother Funeral.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Judes. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
