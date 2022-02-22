Nancy Louise Cross, 84, of Earlington, passed away on February 18, 2022, at Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home in Madisonville.
She had worked as an insurance manager for Loman Trover.
Survivors: son, Al (Kimberly) Cross and sisters, Alice F. Kirkwood and Willadean Ashby.
A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
