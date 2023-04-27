Catherine Myers Spenard, of Madisonville, passed away April 21 ,2023, at the Restoracy in Carmel Indiana. She was born September 28, 1932, in Paducah, Kentucky to the late Walter Myers and Willie Johnson Myers. She is preceded in death by her husband of 66 years Albert Spenard along with 5 sisters including Thelma (Ralph) Crawford who raised her upon the death of her parents, and one brother. She is survived by sons; Alan (Christi) Spenard of Carmel Indiana and David Spenard of Louisville Kentucky; five grandchildren, Lauren, Emily, Haley, John, Alex and one great granddaughter Kaylee Causey.
She attended Murry State University where she met Albert and graduated from Kentucky Wesleyan University along with receiving a master’s degree from Murray State University.
She was a dedicated teacher for 25 years in the Hopkins County School system teaching at Anton Elementary, Madisonville Junior High and Madisonville North High School where she was also involved with various school projects during her tenure such as mentoring the mock trial teams and helping to develop the school bank at North Hopkins. She also volunteered her time as a Cub Scout and Brownie leader and working with the YAA during its inception.
An avid sports fan, she followed The University of Kentucky, Murray State University and Madisonville North Hopkins attending countless games over the years and she also enjoyed playing bridge and golfing with all her friends.
Funeral Services will be held 2:00 P.M. Friday April 28, 2023 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville Kentucky with Pastor Kara Foster officiating.
Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the service time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Genealogical Society P.O. Box 51 Madisonville Kentucky and the First Christian Church 1030 College Drive Madisonville Kentucky.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com
