James Terry Sandberg, 75, of Providence passed away on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Palmer Place.
Mr. Sandberg was born on March 13, 1945, in Webster County, the son of the late Robert Sandberg and Ruthie Hearrin Sandberg.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, the Rev. Tip and Nancy Hearrin; one brother, Steven Lawson; one sister, Joyce Lawson.
Mr. Sandberg was a member of Gum Grove General Baptist Church in Providence. He was a U.S. Navy veteran serving in Vietnam, and retired from the Eaton Axle/Dana Corporation after 37 years. He enjoyed reading and studying his bible and was a Christian, and he was an avid UK Basketball fan.
He is survived by his sons, John(Rachel) Sandberg, of Nebo and Jordan Sandberg, of Providence, and their mother, Sandra Sandberg, of Providence, and Bradley(Ella) Sandberg, of Henderson; and his mother Tonya Wright, of Providence; his sister, Nancy (Bo) Crowley, of Evansville, Indiana; his brother, Danny Lee Lawson and Jackie Lawson, both of Evansville, Indiana; his grandchildren, Jayona and Preston Sandberg.
Graveside services will be private where the Hopkins County Honor Guard will provide graveside rites, as well as the U.S. Navy.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project P.O. Box 758516 Topeka, KS 66675-8516 or the American Kidney Fund 6110 Executive Blvd Rockville, MD 20852-9813.
Online condolences can be made at www.melton
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.