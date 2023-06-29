GRAND RAPIDS, MICHIGAN — Tom Ashmore, 95, of Grand Rapids, Michigan, passed away Sunday, June 4, 2023. He was born Feb. 22, 1928, in Madisonville. Tom retired after 30 years from Island Creek Coal Company. He worked during those years as both a coal miner and company foreman.
Tom’s outgoing nature allowed him to form many lasting friendships, and he enjoyed sharing stories and experiences with others. His smile could light up a room and bring joy and happiness to those around him. He had a zest for life and found joy in golf, hunting, and fishing. Tom had a passion for travel and loved to explore new places. He looked forward to spending winters in Naples, Florida. He loved spending time with family and friends most and will be truly missed.
Tom was preceded in death by his first wife, Joyce; son, Lynn; and grandson, Jared Ashmore.
He leaves behind his wife, Marjorie; his daughter, Kathy Whitsell; a granddaughter, Ashley (Bo) Hackley; two grandsons, Jonathan (Tracy) Whitsell and Jason (Jenny) Whitsell; as well as many great-grandchildren, nephews, and nieces.
A celebration of life is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, July 1, 2023, at First Christian Church in Madisonville. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the church.
A cremation was performed per Tom’s wishes.
