DAWSON SPRINGS — Rowan Slade Oliver, 9 months old, of Dawson Springs, died Friday, September 9, 2022, at his residence.
Survivors: parents, Joseph Alex Oliver and Keilei Queen; maternal grandmother, Kandi Cotton; paternal grandmother, Tara Scott; and paternal grandfather, Zak Oliver.
Service: 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Dunn Cemetery. Visitation: 1 p.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
