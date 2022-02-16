Ronald “Ronnie” Wayne Lee, 73, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on February 13, 2022. He was born on January 28, 1949, in White Plains to Shelby and Ella (Dillender) Lee.
He is survived by his wife Shirley Sharber Lee; daughter, Tracy (Brad) Fletcher of Dallas, Texas; daughter, Stephanie (Christopher) Creek of Lewisburg; grandchildren, Shelby Fletcher, Taylor Herndon, Bailey Herndon, and Jack Fletcher; sister, Shirley Lee Anglin(Gary); and many beloved sister and brother-in-laws, nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents Shelby and Ella Lee; brothers, Patrick, Charles, Joseph, and John Lee; sister, Eva Nell Sawyer; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Ronnie married Shirley Sharber on January 24, 1969, in Mortons Gap. They met in biology class at South Hopkins High School. On a $5 bet from a friend, Ronnie asked Shirley out on a date and won more than a few bucks! Through life’s ups and downs, they made it through, side by side, raised a family, loved, and spoiled their grandchildren. Ronnie worked at Birmingham Bolt for 24 years. He was a “Jack of all Trades”, a skilled electrician, and could fix anything. He was quick to help family, friends, and neighbors before they even knew they needed it. Ronnie proudly served his country in the Vietnam War in the 1st Air Cavalry Division. Ronnie loved music all of his life. After retirement, he started Country Time Karaoke company and provided many hours of fun and music at the Prairie Rose Cafe. He was a talented singer himself, earning the title of “Silver Fox” from his fans. He was smart, funny, true to his word, and would give the shirt off his back to anyone in need. Ronnie loved Jesus, his family and friends, the USA, and Concord Missionary Baptist Church.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 18, 2022 at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in White Plains with Rev. Tony Lipford officiating and Dr. Toby DeHay assisting. Burial will follow at Concord Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in White Plains. Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington and from 11 a.m. until service time on Friday, February 18, 2022, at Concord Missionary Baptist Church in White Plains.
Online condolences may be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
