Michael Douglas Hallyburton, 77, of Madisonville, KY, passed away on May 30, 2023.
Mick was born May 10, 1946 to Vernon and Vivian Hallyburton in Atlanta, GA. He attended Briarcliff High School in Atlanta and then went onto Texas Christian University where he earned his B.A. and M.A. He then went onto Mercer Law School and earned his J.D. He was a member of the U.S. Air Force Reserve.
After graduation, he was admitted to the Kentucky Bar Association, was a Judge’s Clerk for United States District Judge James F. Gordon, and then started his own law practice in Madisonville.
In 1983, he met Cheryl, and they were married in 1988, and went on to have a daughter, Layne.
Mick was preceded in death by his parents, Vernon and Vivian, and his brother Sam Hallyburton. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Roberts Hallyburton, his daughter Layne Burgess (Taylor), his granddaughter Barrett Burgess, step-son Brad Coyle, and his step-granddaughter Addison Coyle, and brother Vernon Hallyburton.
Per Mick’s wishes, there will be no service held.
