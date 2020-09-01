Zadie Knowles, 98, of Nortonville, died Friday, Aug. 28, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital.
Survivors include a daughter, Joyce Knowles.
Service were held Sunday at New Abundant Life Fellowship in Nortonville. Burial followed at New Salem Cemetery.
