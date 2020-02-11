Margaret Pendergraff Berry, 80, of Madisonville, died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at Baptist Health Madisonville.
She had worked as a finance manager at Hudson Automotive.
Survivors include her children, Lee Ann Bartlett, Lori Waddle, Lisa Baker, Leda Vanhooser and Lu Ann Richardson; and Roy Berry Jr.; sisters Marilyn Gates and Monda Duncan.
Service: 1 p.m. Wednesday in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home, Madisonville. Burial: Dalton Cemetery, Dalton. Visitation: After 11 a.m. Wednesday.
