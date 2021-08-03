Barbara Gail Warren, 69, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021, at her residence. Mrs. Warren was born on August 4, 1951, in Madisonville, to the late James Bourland and Delores Sizemore Bourland. She was a 1969 graduate of South Hopkins High School. She worked for 38 years with the Hopkins County Board of Education as the Secretary of both the St. Charles Elementary and the Southside Elementary and she attended the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs.
She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Terry Warren, of Dawson Springs; one sister, Lana Joyce Haley, of Madisonville; three brothers, James Glenn Bourland (Elizabeth) and Ron Bourland (Janie), both of St. Charles, and Ricky Bourland (Marion), of White Plains.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
There was a public visitation for Barbara Gail Warren on Sunday, August 1, 2021 between 12 p.m. and the service time at 2 p.m. at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial followed in Rosedale Cemetery. Active Pallbearers included Ron Bourland, Ricky Bourland, Bo Hester, Scotty Hester, Nick Hester and Jason Parker. James Glenn Bourland was an Honorary Pallbearer.
The service may be viewed on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook. Expressions of sympathy may be made on beshear
