DAWSON SPRINGS — Louise Marie Russell, 87, of Dawson Springs, went to be in the loving arms of Jesus Friday, June 2, 2023, at her residence with her family. She was born Sept. 20, 1935, in Unga, Alaska to the late Louis Hamilton Berntsen and Laura Olga Torgramsen Berntsen. After graduating high school, she worked as a dental assistant in Washington state. Louise met the love of her life, Joe Leamon Russell, when he was stationed at Whidbey Island with the Navy.
After they married in Washington, they moved back to Joe’s hometown of Dawson Springs. Mrs. Russell was a dental assistant for Drs. Joe and Jeff Winfrey for many years in Dawson Springs and an active member of the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs. Louise was known for her strong faith, smile, love, and encouraging words toward everyone. She enjoyed crocheting, quilting, sewing, cooking, and entertaining for family and friends. She was also very appreciative, as is her family, of her wonderful caregivers, Hilda Nixon, Linda Shelby, Jenny Winfrey, and Gina Gentry.
Preceding Mrs. Russell in death were her parents; her loving husband of 63 years, Joseph Leamon Russell, who departed June 20, 2019; her son, Brian Joseph Russell; and six brothers and sisters.
Mrs. Russell is survived by two daughters, Susan Melissa Russell of Madisonville and Joanie Marie Scott (Dr. Joseph Scott) of Greeneville, Tennessee; four sisters, Rosemary Wohlwend, Trudi Snyder, Martha Ann Holmberg, and Elizabeth “Beth” Wilson; three brothers, David Wilson, Darryl Wilson, and Randy Wilson; four grandchildren, Thomas Russell (Kristen) Scott, Dr. Marie Scott (Greg) Vogel, Dr. Melissa Rose (Dr. John) Delaney, and Megan Nicole Russell (Earl Mack); and five great-grandchildren, Hudson Thomas Scott, Addison Kate Scott, Dawson Leamon Scott, Emerson Cade Scott, and Elise Marie Mack.
The funeral service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home in Dawson Springs, with Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow in Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs. Visitation is 1 p.m. until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers are Dr. Joseph Scott, Dr. John Delaney, Greg Vogel, Eddie Storms, Charlie Beshears, Steven Parker, Cole Parker, and Hudson Scott. Honorary pallbearers are Thomas Scott and Jonathon Storms.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to DAPS (local food bank), P.O. Box 135, Dawson Springs or the First Baptist Church of Dawson Springs, 960 Industrial Park Road, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.