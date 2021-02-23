Ernest I. Gregory, 88, of Providence, was born July 12, 1932, in Muhlenberg County, to the late Raymond Gregory and Letha Ann Nevels. He departed this life on Feb. 15, 2021, at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
Ernest was in the U.S. Army and Air Force. He retired from Peabody Coal Company.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Katie Mae Gregory Williams and Flo Washington.
Ernest leaves to cherish his memory, wife, Linda Gregory; four children, Leslie Gregory, Tim Brown, Kim Laffoon, and Shetika Flake; grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, February 24, at Mason and Sons Funeral Home, Madisonville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. Burial at Eastside Oddfellows Cemetery.
Due to Covid-19, masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced.
