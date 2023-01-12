DAWSON SPRINGS — Jack Delano Parker, 86, of Dawson Springs, passed away Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Deaconess Gateway in Evansville, Indiana. Mr. Parker was born May 6, 1936, near Crofton to the late Robert Devers Parker and Eula Barnett Parker. He served his country in the United States Army from 1958 to 1960 where he served the 150th Transportation Company at Ft. Campbell. He attended Oakland County Community College. From 1987 through 2010 he was the operator for two differing oil drilling companies. Additionally, he worked for General Motors as a journeyman machine repairman for 31 years. For the last eleven years, he helped design and build 44 packaging machines for GM. And he planted 24,000 Christmas trees in Hopkins County.
Mr. Parker was a member of the American Legion. He bowled and golfed in various leagues. He served on the board of the Northwest Volunteer Fire Department, and he was a life member of the Industrial Science Society. He was a member of the Nortonville First Christian Church.
Mr. Parker was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Lois Marie Morris Parker (departed 5/25/2013); a sister, Marlene Parker; and four brothers, Vernon Parker, Woodard Parker, Kenneth Parker, and Carlton Parker.
He is survived by a daughter, Lisa Marie Parker of Dawson Springs; a son and daughter-in-law, Jack Devers Parker and Lisa Parker of Waterford, Michigan; a “bonus” granddaughter, Gabby White; and a “godson”, Michael Trovaugh, II.
The funeral service was held 1 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Dan Saunders officiating. Interment followed at the Max Grove Cemetery, Christian County, near Dawson Springs. Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, and from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Wednesday at the funeral home.
A US Army Military Guard will present veteran honors prior to burial.
Active Pallbearers include Stick Bennett, Mark Jewell, Eugene Trobaugh, Jason Morris, Tom Parker, and Dale Parker. Honorary Pallbearers include James Hilwig, Duke Trovaugh, and Mike Trovaugh.
