MANITOU — Jesse C. Bearden, 84, of Manitou, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, at his home. He was born April 26, 1939, in Hopkins County to the late Jesse Ottis Bearden and Mildred Oglesby Bearden. Jesse graduated from Nebo High School in 1957. He married in 1962 and joined Nebo Masonic Lodge that year. He served as the Master of the lodge six times and never missed a meeting for over 50 years. In 1965, he bought the farm he dearly loved and ran a dairy for many years but transitioned to Black Angus cattle. He lived there with his wife until his death. In addition to many years of farming, Jesse retired as a rural route mail carrier. He was a Kentucky Colonel and an avid UK fan.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey David Bearden.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sandy Kyler Bearden; his son, Jason Wade Bearden of Madison, Tennessee; and brother, Jim (Carrie) Bearden of Louisville.
A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home. A private burial will take place in Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Randy Duncan, Chad Ladd, Alan Russ, Jerry Russ, Jesse VanCleave, and Wade Wilson. Honorary pallbearers will be James Kyler and Russell Kyler.
Care by Barnett-Strother Funeral Home in Madisonville.
