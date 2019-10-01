Peggy Lora Henderson Hill, 76 of Madisonville, KY passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Jewish Hospital in Louisville, KY.
She was born July 6, 1943 in Barbourville, KY to the late Louise and Lora Bruce Henderson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Charles Ray "Chip" Morris and her sister, Paula Setters.
Survivors include her husband of 40 years, Herman E. Hill and a daughter, Lora "Kathy" Morris; step-son, Herman H. (Laura) Hill; step-daughter, Micki (Scott) Shelton; granddaughter, Lacey Morris Phillips; six step-grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two step-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Life Apostolic Church, 1630 S. Main St. Madisonville, KY at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 5, 2019.
