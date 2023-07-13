DAWSON SPRINGS — James “Scotty” Dunning, 57, of Dawson Springs, died Monday, July 10, 2023, at his residence. He worked for the City of Dawson Springs and Colonial Farms.

Survivors: wife, Gloria Melton Dunning; daughter, Christy Messamore; sons, B.J. Newberry and Kerry Melton; stepchildren, Amanda Paul, Jason Brent, Beth Dunbar, and Jessica Wood; brother, Alton Dunning; sisters, Daphne (Eddie) Johnson, Rita (Dunning) Smith, and Beverly (Troy) Linville; and bonus sister, Stacey (John) Guill.

Service: 1 p.m. Friday, July 14, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs. Burial: Walnut Grove Cemetery, Hopkins County. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

