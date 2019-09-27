NEW ALBANY, Ind. -- Edwina Wasik Darnell, 77, of New Albany, Indiana, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at Baptist Health Floyd.
She was born May 2, 1942, in Chicago to the late Lillian and Edward Wasik. She was formerly employed with Canteen Food Service and was of the Catholic faith. Edwina enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Clete Darnell, and her sister, Jo Jo Wasik.
Survivors include her daughters, Diane Huddleston of Jeffersonville, Indiana, and Wendy (Robert) Henley of Carbondale, Illinois; son Mark (Peggy) Darnell of White Plains; sister Rosie Wasik of Chicago; grandchildren Ashley Browning, Brandi Darnell, Kevin Darnell, Brandon Hoover, April Zuercher and Steven Huddleston; 17 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Gilland Ridge Cemetery in St. Charles with Harold "Cowboy" Bryan officiating. Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville is in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
