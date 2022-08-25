ELIZABETHTOWN — Exie Hinkle Vanvactor, 95, of Elizabethtown, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, at Signature Health Care.
She was a native of Providence, a member of Primitive Baptist Church, and worked at Southern Bell Telephone for ten years. She loved to read and had a great love for God. Exie and her husband were round dance leaders for many years and she was a seamstress.
Exie was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Vanvactor; her parents, Finis W. and Connie C. Clayton Hinkle; one sister, Mildred H. Bone; and two brothers, Ray and Otis Hinkle.
Survivors include one sister, Betty H. Brown of Fairmount, Indiana; one niece, Julie Ann Greenfield; and three nephews, Tom Hinkle, Gerald W. Bone, and Donald R. Bone.
A graveside service will be 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, 2022, at Star Hope General Baptist Cemetery in Providence. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Brown Funeral Home in Elizabethtown.
Condolences may be expressed online at www.brownfuneral.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.