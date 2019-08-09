Delores Cunningham Darnell, 88, of Princeton, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019, at Princeton Health and Rehab. She was a retired school teacher from the Caldwell and Hopkins County school systems. She had been a bus driver for the Caldwell County School System, a traffic officer in the City of Princeton, an operator for AT&T and was a retail clerk for the J.C. Penney company. Delores was a member of the Faith Apostolic Church in Princeton.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Darnell and wife Bonnie and Ronnie Darnell and wife Ladonna, all of Caldwell, David Darnell and wife Sherrie of Madisonville and Kent Darnell and wife Suzanne of Princeton; grandchildren Tara Källström, Tonya McGowan, Alison Clayton, Lori Lovvorn, Will Darnell and Clayton Darnell; six great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Garland "Runt" Darnell; parents William Everett and Mary Bertha Pool Cunningham; a grandson, Maxwell Connor Darnell; and her sister, Lee Ellen Ray.
Services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Morgan's Funeral Home with the Rev. Robert Allen officiating. Burial follows in Cedar Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Apostolic Church, P.O. Box 377, Princeton, KY 42445.
