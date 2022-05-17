Francis Glenn Quackenbush Sr., 78, of Madisonville, passed away May 9, 2022, at this home. He was born in Elmira, New York May 3, 1944, to the late Elmer and Lottie (Ladd) Quackenbush. He was a retired welder with Pond River Steel. He enjoyed military reenactments.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Cathy Quackenbush.
Survivors include two children, Mylena (Douglas) Phelps of Lawrenceville, Pennsylvania and Francis Quackenbush, Jr. of Calhoun; sister, Onna Mae Causer of Addison, New York; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at Slaughters Cemetery.
Tomblinson Funeral Home in Sebree is handling arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.