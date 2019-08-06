Charles G. Branson, 92 of Hanson, KY passed away Friday, August 3, 2019 at the Western Kentucky Veterans Center in Hanson.
He was born May 20, 1927 in Earlington, KY to the late Charles G. Branson and Clara Mae Gooch Branson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou Branson and one brother, Edward Gooch.
Charles was a World War II, Korean, and Vietnam Army Veteran and a lifetime member of the American Legion and VFW #5480. He was also a member of the Hanson F&AM Lodge #766, the Scottish Rite of Madisonville, the Rizpah Shrine of Madisonville, and he was a Kentucky Colonel. He also retired from the US Postal Service.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Ann Branson of Hanson; and two grandchildren, Sean and Angelique Branson.
Funeral services will be 1:00 P.M. Thursday August 8, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Rev. Tom Branson officiating. Burial will follow in the Olive Branch Cemetery in Hanson with the Hopkins County Honor Guard providing military honors.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until the service time Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Sean Branson, David Huddleston and Perry Truitt.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
