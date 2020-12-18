Bennie Wayne Fork, 74, of Dawson Springs, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. He was born in Hopkinsville on May 29, 1946, to the late Thomas and Mary Louise Fork. Mr. Fork was of the Pentecostal faith, a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army, and had worked as a press operator for Buckhorn in Dawson Springs.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Karen Avis Fork; his daughter, Amanda Faye Nolan; stepfather Robert E. Lee Gamblin Sr.; and his grandparents.
Mr. Fork is survived by his son-in-law, Martin Nolan of Dawson Springs; four sisters, Barbra Faye Simpson of Gracey and Linda Whitmer, Patricia Logsdon and Carolyn Ann Gamblin, all of Sacramento; two brothers, Robert E. Lee Gamblin Jr. and Rockie Lee Gamblin, both of Greenville; several nieces and nephews; and in the loving memories of several.
Services will be private and a private burial will be held at New Salem Cemetery in Nortonville.
Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington is in charge of the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.reidwaltersfh.com.
