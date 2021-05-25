Allen Eugene Caraway, 73, of Eddyville, passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Rivers Bend Retirement Community in Kuttawa.
He was born on Dec. 6, 1947, in Madisonville, to the late Lillian Christine Gipson Caraway and Archie Kenneth Caraway. Allen was employed with the City of Madisonville working at Odd Fellows Cemetery. He enjoyed his CB radio, his handle was “Slick.” He also enjoyed fishing, playing pool and was known as ‘Mr. Fix It.”
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Bobbie Caraway; daughter, Tracy Caraway; brother, James Caraway and Archie Caraway; daughter-in-law, Christy Caraway; and his grandchildren, Christian, Adrien, Magellica and Landon.
Survivors include his daughters, Angie Stevens, of Eddyville, Donna Pena, of Terrell, Texas, Tonya Caraway, Tina Pena, Susan Garcia, all of Madisonville and Kimberly Braden, of Blackford; sons, Scottie Caraway, of Central City, Jeffrey Caraway, of Madisonville and Ricky Floyd, of Calhoun; brothers and sisters, Linda, Edra, Terry, Kenny and Billy; numerous grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 in the chapel of Harris Funeral Home in Madisonville with Taylor Brown officiating. Burial to follow at Bethlehem Cemetery in Madisonville. A visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour Wednesday at the funeral home.
The pallbearers are Jeff Caraway, Kenny Caraway, Marty Taylor, Chase Duke and Duan Garner. Honorary pallbearer will be Billy Caraway.
Condolences may be made to the family at www.harrisfuneralinc.com.
