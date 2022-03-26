Ada Lou Son, 85, of Madisonville, KY, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Heartford House in Owensboro, KY.
She was born January 4, 1937, in Bogalusa, LA to the late Laughton Applewhite and Bonnie Lou Batton. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Coy LaRue Son; brother, Guy Applewhite; and two grandchildren, Nicholas and Austin LeSueur.
Ada was a member of Bethlehem Christian Church. She lived the military life with her retired Air Force Veteran husband. She loved quilting, cross stitching, crocheting, painting, and crafts in general. In her recent years, she loved walking, traveling, and spending time with her close girl friends.
She is survived by her son, Kenneth (Kathy) Son of Madisonville; daughters, Kathy (Michael) LeSueur of Dallas, TX and Kelly (Dave) Wanninger of Evansville, IN; sister, Debbie Sumrall; brother, David Sumrall; five grandchildren, Adam (Jessica) Hale, Ryan (Shanda) Hale, Will Son, Kelsey Son, and Alex LeSueur; and five great grandchildren, Brayden Hale, Hunter Hale, Ethan Hale, Emily Hale, and Lydia Adams.
Memorial services will be held privately for the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Hopkins County Humane Society at 2210 Laffoon Trail, Madisonville KY 42431.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
