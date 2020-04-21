Sarah Margaret Stone, 84, of Clay, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at her home.
She attended Community Fellowship Church in Clay and had worked in the daycare at Christian Heritage Academy in Providence.
Survivors include her husband, Carol “Hardrock” Stone; daughters Maria Basham, Susan Newcom and Sandy Barnes; and sister Pat Kyler.
Private services will be held. Burial will be in White Oak Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Anthony’s Hospice at 2410 South Green Street, Henderson, KY 42420.
