Thomas Gail Johnson, 82, of Dawson Springs, passed away on Sunday, August 22, 2021 at Baptist Health in Madisonville. He was a retired coal miner and a heavy equipment operator with Harrison Construction. Mr. Johnson served his country in the United States Army.
He is survived by two daughters, Tammy Martin (Randy), and Teresa Wood (Boyce); a sister, Nancy Rogers; and a brother, Ellis Johnson.
Graveside service: 10 a.m. Friday at Rosedale Cemetery in Dawson Springs.
