Adrian was born in Marion, Ky and lived in Madisonville, Ky most of her life. She passed away at her home March 9, 2023 after a brief illness.
Adrian loved going to Titans games, music concerts and WWE events. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She was famous for her bear hugs.
Adrian worked as a medical assistant for years after high school. She then became a Registered Dental Assistant and eventually parlayed the two professions into her passion as a medical transcriptionist.
She is preceded in death by her beloved father, Sidney Edelstein, her grandparents and many aunts and uncles who adored her. She leaves behind her mother, Gladys Edelstein, brother, Steven Edelstein, sister, Lynn Edelstein Gunn, brother-in-law John Gunn, uncle, Lee Allen, good friends Jerry and Patti Lynch, Jeorgia Clayton and her family as well as many loving cousins.
Her family will have a private memorial service.
The family asks that you consider making a donation to the Hopkins County Humane Society in her memory in honor of her love of animals.
