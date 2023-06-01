DAWSON SPRINGS — Colonel Franklin D. Hunt, 88, of Dawson Springs, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at his residence. Mr. Hunt was born April 6, 1935, in Burdine to the late Doc Hunt and Irene Huddleston Hunt. Mr. Hunt served his country for eight years in the United States Navy and he was a member of the First United Methodist Church. He was the co-owner and operator of Hunts Auction and Realty in Dawson Springs for 53 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved wife of 54 years, Dorothy J. Ausenbaugh; grandson, William Tyler Adams; five brothers, Bill Hunt, Robert Ray Hunt, James Daniel Hunt, Doug Brown, Thomas Ray Hunt, and Jimmy Hunt.
Colonel Hunt is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Darla and Willie Adams of Dawson Springs; a son, David Hunt of Dawson Springs; sister, Doris Sizemore of Madisonville; three grandchildren, Jacob (Madison) Adams, Jeremiah (Lindsey) Adams, and Desiree Hunt; two great-grandchildren, Hayden Kash Adams and Neyland Alvie Adams; a special friend and dance partner for eight years, Janie Lovell of Dawson Springs; and numerous beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The funeral service for Colonel Franklin D. Hunt will be noon Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Beshear Funeral Home, with Rev. Jeff Graham and Elder Jeff Winfrey officiating. Burial will follow in Menser Cemetery. Visitation is 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. until the time of the service Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Willie Adams, Jacob Adams, Jeremiah Adams, Nick Hester, Mark Cotton, and Rick Bowles.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations made to Menser Cemetery Perpetual Fund, c/o Darla Adams, P.O. Box 382, Dawson Springs, KY 42408.
Colonel Hunt’s service will be recorded, uploaded, and streamed on the Beshear Funeral Home Facebook page following the June 1st service. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be left at www.beshearfuneralhome.com.
