HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE — Billie Joyce Redden, 79, of Hendersonville, Tennessee, formerly of Dawson Springs, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Hickory Hills Alzheimer’s Special Care Center. Ms. Redden was born May 5, 1943, to the late Elvis Allen Redden and Lou Ada Capps Redden. She was a 1961 graduate of Dawson Springs High School, and she worked and retired after 35 years of service with South Central Bell.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Kenneth Ball; her sister, Betty Sue Summers; and her two brothers, James Donald Redden and William Earl Redden, infant.
Ms. Redden is survived by a sister, Wanda Joann Cluck of Goodlettsville, Tennessee; two brothers, Allen Redden (Alice Dean) and Wayne Redden (Karen) of Dawson Springs; and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service was 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at Beshear Funeral Home, Dawson Springs, with Rev. Johnny Cranor officiating. Burial followed at Piney Grove Cemetery. Visitation was from noon until the time of the service Saturday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers include Larry Cunningham, Rev. Johnny Cranor, Richard Jackson, Joe Allen Redden, Roger Redden, Ernie Catron, and two Honorary Pallbearers, Gary Sisk and Monroe Cluck.
Ms. Redden’s service was streamed live on Beshear Funeral Home Facebook at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022. (To view: “Google” beshearfuneralhomefacebook and select “videos” among the menu options).
Online condolences may be sent to beshearfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.