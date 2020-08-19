Robert “Ray” Mooney, 87 of Madisonville, KY died Sunday, August 16, 2020 in Madisonville.
He was born on Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1933 to the late Acra and Clara Mooney at Dixon, KY.
He worked at Hart and Hart surface mine in Providence, KY, Vogue Mine in Muhlenberg County, and Colonial Mine in Hopkins County. He loved the mining industry and the men with whom he worked. He operated bulldozers and draglines, and in later years was a pit foreman. Ray was a U.S. Air Force Veteran and a Kentucky Colonel. He was also a member of the DAV and American Legion.
He was a member of the First Christian Church in Madisonville. He was also a member of the Hanson Masonic Lodge, The Rizpah Shrine Temple, and a former member of the Western Kentucky Antique Power Association. He served as a volunteer special deputy with the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department during the Eastwood Administration.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, John Mooney of Greenville, KY.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Shirley; his daughters, Lisa (Danny) Ware of Madisonville, KY, Sherrie (Jeff) Harris of Nashville, TN and Maceo, KY; grandson, Adam Ray Ware of Jeffersonville, IN; sister, Freda Asher of Henderson; sister-in-law, June Sisk of Sebastian, FL; nephew, Richard (Paula) Asher of Dixon; and niece, Karen (Bill) Irby of Swartz Creek, MI.
Ray enjoyed boating, motorcycling, camping, restoring antique tractors and cars, and watching racing. Most of all, he enjoyed people. He was a member of the “infamous” Ramada round table breakfast gathering, where they solved the problems of the world every morning.
Graveside services will be held on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Odd Fellows Cemetery with Rev. Kara Foster officiating with burial will follow.
The family requests that you donate to your favorite charity in his memory and remember Ray and smile.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
