Rita P. Owen, 88 of Madisonville, KY passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Baptist Health in Madisonville.
She was born October 1, 1930 in Hopkins Co., KY to the late John Baker Pidcock and Ruth Hazel Phillips Pidcock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph "Rudy" Owen; and one sister, Marge McKonly.
Rita was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Madisonville. She worked for several financial institutions in Madisonville for over 50 years. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She enjoyed being with family, playing scrabble, words with friends on her Ipad, and staying connected with out of town family through Facebook.
She is survived by two daughters, Rise` (Jr.) Holt of Madisonville and Robbie Clements of Frankfort, KY; two sons, Rudy (Jaci) Owen of New Albany, IN and Randy (Deb) Owen of Frisco, TX; one brother, Jim (Suzie) Pidcock of Tampa, FL; one sister, Doris King of Old Lyme, CT; 11 grandchildren; 15 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Barnett-Strother Funeral Home with Dr. Phil Hill officiating. Burial will be held privately at a later date. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. until service on Thursday at the funeral home.
Honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren, Leslee Tarabay, David Owen, Richard Clark, Ben Clark, Andy Owen, Kirby Owen, Rudy Owen, IV., Catherine Clements, Madeline Clements, Owen Clements, and Graham Clements.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kosair's Childrens Hospital. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.barnettstrother.com.
