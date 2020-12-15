Lillian P. Wright, 96, died on Dec. 8, 2020, at Baptist Health Hospital.
Lillian was retired from the Salmon Clinic where she worked in the nursery for many years. She was a long-time member of Eastview Baptist Church.
Service: Noon Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, at Mason & Sons Funeral Home. Burial: Eastside Oddfellows Cemetery. Visitation: from 11 a.m. until service.
A mask is required at all services and social distancing will be observed. Due to Kentucky laws regarding Covid-19, no more than 25 attendees will be permitted in the building at one time for funerals and visitations.
