Harold Clements, 85, passed on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Evansville. Harold was born Jan. 22, 1935, in Waverly, to the late Walter and Lucy Clements. He was the sixth of eight children. Harold attended St. Ann’s in Morganfield and St. Vincent’s Academy in Union County. He served in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division after graduation. He later attended Bailey Technical School in St. Louis, Missouri. Harold was involved in the Boy Scouts of America and was an honorary member of the Knights of Columbus.
Harold married Janice R. Stodghill, of Pride, in 1958 at St. Ann Parish in Morganfield. They were married 62 wonderful years. The couple had three children, Terry Clements, of Evansville, Indiana, Brian Clements, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Tina Clements, of Columbus, Ohio.
Harold’s early career included work in the Aerospace Division of McDonnell Douglas in St. Louis. He took great pride in his involvement in the Mercury and Gemini Projects, which included a period at Kennedy Space Center in Florida. He completed his career with McDonnell Douglas working on aerospace and defense projects.
Boating became one of Harold’s passions while raising his family. He built his first boat at their home in St. Peters, Missouri. The family spent summer weekend’s boating on the Mississippi River, as well as the lakes of Kentucky. Harold taught his children to swim, waterski and enjoy life on the water with family and friends.
This passion became a business in 1975 when Harold and Janice founded Clements Marine in Falls of Rough. The couple built a thriving business with a focus on their customers. Harold taught his children the value of hard work and independence. Many of Harold and Janice’s customers became life-long friends. They operated Clements Marine until 2014. Clements Marine continues to thrive today.
Harold and Jan attended St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Axtel and St. Mary of the Woods in McQuady. The couple received the Sophia Award from the Diocese of Owensboro in 2017 for their exemplary stewardship in the church.
Harold leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Janice, and children Terry (Cristine), Brian (Miranda) and Tina as well as his eight grandchildren Calvin, Branden, Kyle, Rebecca, Jack, Tarik, Rami and Sophia, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb 15, at St. Ann Catholic Church in Morganfield, with Fr. Tony Stevenson and Fr. Freddie Byrd officiating. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery. Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. until service time Saturday at Whitsell Funeral Home in Morganfield.
Memorial contributions can be made to Heart to Heart Hospice, 2532 Waterbridge Way, Evansville, IN, 47710 or Alzheimer’s Association.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.